Will Smith Says Marriage Has Been ‘Brutal and Beautiful’ in Surprise Appearance
‘BRUTIFUL’
Will Smith surprised his on-paper wife Jada Pinkett Smith on Wednesday night by joining her onstage in Baltimore during an event to promote her memoir. “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” Smith said at the Enoch Pratt Free Library. “We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.” His public show of devotion comes after Pinkett Smith has used the press tour for her book, Worthy, to drop a series of bombshells about the state of their marriage, recently revealing that they have lived “completely separate lives” since 2016. She also writes in the memoir that, at some point, they reached “the proverbial stage of irreconcilable differences,” though they have not divorced.