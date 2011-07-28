Winehouse Family Blames Withdrawal

CHEAT SHEET
This will silence a lot of critics: The family of Amy Winehouse reportedly believes that the 27-year-old singer died of alcohol withdrawal after attempting to quit drinking completely and ignoring the advice of her doctors, who wanted her to gradually curtail her habit. A source told The Sun, “Abstinence gave her body such a fright, they thought it was eventually the cause of her death.” The source also claimed that at the funeral, Winehouse’s father “said the shock of giving up, after everything she had been through over a bad few years, was just too much for her to take.”