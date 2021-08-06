Wisconsin GOP Rep. Issues Subpoenas in Yet Another ‘Big Lie’ Crusade
GIVE IT UP
The “Big Lie” never ends. Nine months after the 2020 election, a Republican state assemblywoman in Wisconsin has subpoenaed two counties for election materials for a probe into the state election results. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who said last December she believed Donald Trump won the state, asked for ballots and voting machines from Milwaukee and Brown counties in an effort to conduct an audit similar to one in Arizona. “Legislators have been hearing from thousands of disgruntled constituents regarding their concerns with the November 2020 election,” Brandtjen said in a news release.
Trump lost Wisconsin to Joe Biden by about 20,000 votes. State legislators have already launched two separate probes into the result but Brandtjen, who leads the assembly’s election committee, said those will take too long versus her “transparent, full, cyber-forensic” one. “The clock is ticking as the 2022 elections will commence in just a matter of months,” she said. State Assembly Leader Robin Vos said he would not give Brandtjen any additional resources. Officials in Milwaukee County conducted a partial recount late last November with the result remaining unchanged.