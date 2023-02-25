CHEAT SHEET
    Woman Attacked While Protesting Ukraine Invasion at Russian Consulate

    RIPPLE EFFECT

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    A demonstrator takes part in an anti-war protest in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, outside the Ukrainian Embassy in Brasilia, Brazil March 2, 2022.

    Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

    A woman demonstrating outside the Russian consulate in Rio de Janeiro was assaulted on Friday in an incident captured on video. The victim and the woman taking the video, who are both Russians citizens, said they were protesting the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when the assailant—also a Russian citizen—came out of the building and forcibly slapped one of them on the back. Video of the attack uploaded to social media by another protester identified the assailant as an employee of the consulate. Police, who had been nearby watching the incident unfold, took the attacker to the station, while the victim went to undergo a medical examination. The independent Russian news site Meduza reports that the woman said she has since been receiving threats from the consulate. Brazil’s newly elected leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has attempted to place himself in a mediating role between Russia and Ukraine, proposing a working group to negotiate peace talks and refusing to place all blame on either side.

