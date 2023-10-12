Woman in Custody After Bizarre Stabbing Spree at Atlanta Airport
TRAVEL TERROR
An unidentified woman is in custody after stabbing a man, woman and Atlanta police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating the motive for the frenzied spree, which took place at approximately 4:45 p.m. over several areas of the airport. According to a statement from Atlanta police, when officers approached the woman, they attempted to convince her to drop the knife while hurriedly moving other travelers out of danger. “During the encounter the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” the statement said. “Another officer was then able to tackle and disarm the female and take her into custody. After taking the female into custody, officers learned she had stabbed an adult male, prior to officers encountering her.” A preliminary investigation, police said, indicates the suspect stabbed the taxi driver who was taking her to the airport as it pulled up. The victims were alert, conscious and breathing and have been taken to the hospital. The female suspect was not injured. Operations at the airport have since returned to normal, it confirmed.