Wuhan Coronavirus Recount Sees City’s Death Toll Rise 50 Percent

At least 50 percent more people died in Wuhan, the first epicenter of the coronavirus, than previously counted, with state media on Friday attributing the initial under-count to how overwhelmed the health system was as it sought to cope with thousands of sick patients. The state news agency said 1,290 previously undisclosed victims had raised Wuhan’s death toll to 3,869. The recount confirms suspicions that many more people died in the city where the illness began than has been previously admitted. An official was quoted as saying “belated, missed and mistaken reporting occurred,” after “hospitals were overloaded and medics were overwhelmed with patients.”