Vegas Blackjack Dealer Kept Playing as Florida Attorney Lay Dying: Lawsuit
HOUSE ALWAYS WYNNS
A Florida attorney had a heart attack and collapsed while playing blackjack in Las Vegas, but was ignored by floor staff for 20 minutes as he was slumped over motionless, his family alleges in a civil lawsuit. David Jagolinzer went into cardiac arrest at the Wynn on April 6, 2022, falling headfirst onto the table, the suit says. Still, it claims, the dealer “continued to deal cards to another player at the table and continued to play blackjack.” A new dealer eventually arrived and saw Jagolinzer’s skin was discolored and that he wasn’t breathing. Wynn employees then tried to revive him with a defibrillator, but they were not trained in its use, the suit says. Jagolinzer died in October from a lack of blood flow to the brain, according to the lawsuit, which says employees could have saved Jagolinzer’s life had they intervened and called paramedics sooner.