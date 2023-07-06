CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Yashar Ali Will Forfeit Earnings to Getty Heiress Following Court Order
PAY UP
Read it at Courthouse News Service
Thanks to a court order, internet personality and journalist Yashar Ali will be forced to give up his future earnings to Ariadne Getty, an heiress hailing from one of the wealthiest American families. Getty, the granddaughter of oil tycoon Jean Paul Getty, had lent Ali roughly $179,000 over the course of a few years, with the understanding that he would pay her back in increments of $500 per month, according to the Courthouse News Service. He promptly stopped after just two payments, court documents show—and interest has since ballooned the total he owes to more than $232,000.