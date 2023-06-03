YouTube Lifts Ban on Videos Promoting 2020 Election Conspiracy Theories
HERE WE GO AGAIN
YouTube has given 2020 election deniers free rein on the platform, reversing its previous policy of taking down videos that promote debunked claims of voter fraud. In a new blog post, the platform said it is reevaluating the take-down policy—which it first implemented in December 2020—in the run-up to the 2024 elections. “The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on disproven assumptions, is core to a functioning democratic society–especially in the midst of election season,” the platform said. “We find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm.” Restrictions on other election-related misinformation, such as videos that use false claims to discourage voting, will remain in place. The new rules go into effect on Friday.