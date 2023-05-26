Zelensky Fury After Russian Missile Hits Clinics in Dnipro, Killing One

Read it at Reuters
At least one person has been killed and 15 wounded in a Russian missile attack on two clinics in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “crime against humanity.” Officials said earlier Friday that 10 missiles and more than 20 drones had been shot down after the latest overnight barrage from Russian forces. But two buildings in Dnipro that housed a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic were hit. “Another missile attack, another crime against humanity,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded.”