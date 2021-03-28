1 Dead, 6 Hospitalized in Vancouver Library Stabbing

CHEAT SHEET
One person is dead and six have been hospitalized in what authorities described to Global News as a mass stabbing. Vancouver police said that “multiple victims” were attacked at the Lynn Valley Library on Saturday, and a suspect is in custody. Security footage reportedly showed a man injuring himself before officers accosted him. Mary Craver, a witness, told the Global News, “I was in the library community room and just outside, suddenly, we hear yelling and everyone stopped and stared, everyone started running out the side door.” The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said one fatality had occurred. BC Emergency Health Services said six had been hospitalized for their injuries.