States File Lawsuit to Block Trump's Decision to End DACA

Eleven states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Wednesday in an effort to block President Trump's Tuesday decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, The Hill reported. The suit, filed in New York, accuses the administration of violating the Administrative Procedure Act and the due process and equal protection clauses of the Constitution. “The president has made numerous statements on the campaign trail and in office disparaging Mexicans,” said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “We allege the president’s own statements make clear that DREAMers are being targeted based on their national origin.” Democratic attorneys general from New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Mexico, Illinois, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Delaware have also joined the suit.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10