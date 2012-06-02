12 Dead in Lebanon

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Fighting erupted between groups for and against the Syrian government Saturday afternoon in Tripoli, Lebanon. A dozen were killed in the violence, and more than 50 were injured. Interior Minister Marwan Charbel has announced a ceasefire and said national security forces will occupy the area beginning early Sunday morning. Thousands of refugees have been fleeing violence in Syria and entering Lebanon, and the country’s leading political parties have been divided on the issue.