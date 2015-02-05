12 French Military Veterans Join ISIS

CHEAT SHEET
    French officials and analysts report that at least 12 former soldiers from France are among a thousand or more French citizens who have joined ISIS. Of those 12, one is reportedly a highly trained special-forces commando who was radicalized during a stint as a security contractor in the Persian Gulf. One French intelligence official who spoke to McClatchy said the number is a reflection of France’s changing demographics and its evolution “into a heavily—and often devout—Roman Catholic officer corps leading a primarily and somewhat devoted Muslim enlisted formation.”

