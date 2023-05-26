12 Taken to Hospital After Airline Passenger Opens Door During Flight
Passengers aboard a South Korean airliner endured a landing from hell after a passenger opened an aircraft door while the plane was still in the air. The Asiana Airlines A321 was on its descent into Daegu airport after a flight from the southern island of Jeju when a 33-year-old man managed to partially open an emergency exit door at 700 feet despite the crew’s attempts to stop him. Video clips posted on social media showed air rushing through the cabin, whipping passengers’ hair. The plane landed safely, although some passengers complained of breathing problems and 12 were taken to hospital for treatment. The man who opened the door was arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison for breaking aviation safety laws. His motive is not clear.