    12 Taken to Hospital After Airline Passenger Opens Door During Flight

    HAIRY

    Philippe Naughton

    Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu, South Korea, May 26, 2023.

    Yonhap News Agency/Reuters

    Passengers aboard a South Korean airliner endured a landing from hell after a passenger opened an aircraft door while the plane was still in the air. The Asiana Airlines A321 was on its descent into Daegu airport after a flight from the southern island of Jeju when a 33-year-old man managed to partially open an emergency exit door at 700 feet despite the crew’s attempts to stop him. Video clips posted on social media showed air rushing through the cabin, whipping passengers’ hair. The plane landed safely, although some passengers complained of breathing problems and 12 were taken to hospital for treatment. The man who opened the door was arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison for breaking aviation safety laws. His motive is not clear.

