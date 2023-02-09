CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
12-Year-Old Found Shot Dead With Parents in Massachusetts Home
GRIM
Read it at WCVB
A 12-year-old boy was found shot to death with his parents early Thursday at the family’s $2 million home in Andover, Massachusetts, authorities say. Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe identified the parents only as a 56-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, WCVB 5 reports. Details on the circumstances of the deaths were scarce, but Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said police are not searching for any suspects and there is no danger to the public. “This is a very good time to remind folks that if they are suffering from any mental health issues, any type of depression—services are out there,” Tucker was quoted as saying. Classes have been canceled at St. John’s Prep, the private school the boy attended as a sixth-grader.