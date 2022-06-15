Officials Say 13 Babies Have Died in These Fisher-Price Rockers
PARENTS BE WARNED
After 13 infants died in baby rockers between 2009 and 2021, Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have warned parents not to allow their kids to fall asleep in certain rockers. The two products—the Infant-to-Toddler Rocker and Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker—shouldn’t be used for sleeping, as toddlers should sleep at an angle that’s 10 degrees or less, CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka said in a statement. “No inclined product, made by Fisher-Price or any other company, is safe for infant sleep,” Trumka said. “Only a firm, flat surface is safe.” Trumka said CPSC found out about the horrific number of deaths two months ago but a “gag rule” prevents the agency from releasing any negative information about a company before the company has a chance to respond. “Congress must immediately repeal the Gag Rule,” Trumka said. In 2019, CPSC recalled the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after 30 infants died.