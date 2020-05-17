CHEAT SHEET
14 Rescued Dogs Killed in Crash on Way to Find New Homes
Two animal rescuers transporting 48 dogs to Canada were involved in a brutal car crash in Idaho, leaving both people dead along with 14 dogs. “Investigating troopers say, sadly, in addition to the two people killed in the crash, 14 of the dogs were also found deceased,” police were quoted as saying by People. The two rescuers—Christopher Kracht, 40, and Ann Watson, 38—were taking the animals to be put up for adoption when their vehicle “left the interstate on the left shoulder, went into the median and struck an embankment,” Idaho State Police said. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue, which has been assisting police in recovering the animals, said only two dogs remained on the loose after the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown.