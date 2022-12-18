18-Year-Old Pro Hockey Player Found Dead on Sidewalk

CHEAT SHEET
A forward for Canada’s London Knights hockey team was found dead on the sidewalk in front of a luxury Ontario apartment building on Saturday morning. Early reports suggested that Abakar Kazbekov, 18, either fell or jumped to his death; CTV reports that foul play was not suspected. Kazbekov, who is from Moscow, was the Knights’ first under-18 draft pick in 2021; he last played on Friday night. “Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021,” the Ontario Hockey League team said. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”