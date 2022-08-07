2 Adults, 2 Children Dead After Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Golf Cart, Cops Say
‘HORRENDOUS’
Four people, including two children, were killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a golf cart, Texas authorities said Sunday. Two more people—an adult and another child—remain in critical condition after the incident, which occurred just before midnight on Saturday. The driver of a Hyundai SUV is in custody after failing to stop at an intersection, slamming into the golf cart and a Dodge pickup truck, according to the Galveston Police Department. The SUV’s driver, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza, suffered minor injuries. He has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter under a $400,000 bond. Police said the driver of the golf cart died at the scene, while three other occupants, identified as a woman and two children, died after being transported to the hospital. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown called the crash “horrendous,” according to the Houston Chronicle, adding, “We need to relook at this because [incidents involving golf carts are] increasing in the streets. I’m not sure what we can do.”