2 Men Found Dead After Being Trapped in Colorado Avalanche: Police

Search teams on Sunday found the bodies of two men who died after being trapped in an avalanche while riding motorized snowbikes in Eagle County, Colorado. The victims have been identified as Dillon Block, 28, and Cesar Almanza-Hernandez, 30. A third man with them was only partially buried and able to free himself from the snow and alerted authorities. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the 650-foot-wide collapse began in old snow layers about three feet below the snow surface. Authorities were unable to begin a recovery operation until Sunday morning due to “unsafe conditions,” according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.