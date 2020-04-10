CHEAT SHEET
    24-Year-Old New Jersey EMT Dies From Coronavirus Complications

    ‘SELFLESS’

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Darren Staples/Reuters

    A 24-year-old EMT in New Jersey has died from complications caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday. Kevin Leiva, an EMT at Saint Clare’s Dover Hospital, died Tuesday—exactly a week after fellow Saint Clare’s EMT and firefighter Israel Tolentino Jr., 33, succumbed to the virus. Gov. Phil Murphy paid tribute to Leiva at a press conference Thursday where he praised his “service to his state.” “Bless him. We thank him for his service. For an extraordinary lifetime,” Murphy said. He was remembered by colleagues as “selfless” and caring. “He did everything for anybody,” his partner at Saint Clare’s, Kara Connolly, told NJ.com. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Passaic EMS headquarters to remember Leiva.

