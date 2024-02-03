3-Year-Old Twins Found Dead After Florida Mom’s Suicide Attempt

Three-year-old twins were found dead in a SUV parked on a Florida overpass, and their suicidal mother was discovered alive on train tracks below after she tried to jump to her death, according to authorities. No cause of death has been released for siblings Milendhere Gabriel Napoleon Cadet and Milenjhit Gabriella Napoleon Cadet, although police sources told WPLG that they were foaming at the mouth. Their mother, identified as businesswoman Shirlene Alcime by the Miami Herald, was in critical condition after the Friday early-morning incident on I-95 in Miami-Dade County. “I really loved my kids,” her husband, Milson Cadet, told WPLG through a translator, adding that he had not seen his wife or the children since Thursday. Detective Andre Martin said police were still trying to determine a motive. “Right now, our investigators are working to piece this tragic incident together. There are many, many questions that they have that they’re working to find the answers to,” he said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.