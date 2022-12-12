4 Kids in Critical Condition After Falling Through Ice Into English Lake
‘PLAYING’
Four children in England remained hospitalized in “critical condition” on Sunday night after plummeting into icy lake waters earlier that day, authorities said. The children were all in cardiac arrest when they were pulled out of Babbs Mill Lake by rescue crews, and were “receiving advanced life support en route to hospital,” a West Midlands official said. Witnesses initially reported seeing up to six children falling through the ice while at the site, sparking fears that two remained missing. “A number of children had been playing on the ice on a lake and had fallen through the ice,” West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said. Hours later, the total number of children who fell into the water remained unclear. Stanton said Sunday night that search operations had been called off, citing the water’s temperature among other factors. A West Midlands police spokesperson could not confirm whether authorities would be looking for anyone else. Temperatures of 34 degrees Fahrenheit were reported in the area, which lies near Birmingham, at the time. They are expected to plunge as low as 26 degrees overnight.