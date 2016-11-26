4 People Found Dead in Alaska Hotel

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at Alaska Dispatch News
Four people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a hotel in Fairbanks, Alaska on Friday. One of the victims was a child. Fairbanks police responded to a call from the Hampton Inn hotel about “suspicious circumstances” shortly after 1 p.m. and arrived to find a man crying in the hallway. The man then led police into a hotel room where they saw the bodies of three adults and one child. “All deaths appear to have been caused by gunshots,” police said in a statement. No further details have been released on the victims. Police also have not yet named a motive, saying only that “there is no threat to the public.”