4 Suspects Arrested for Burglary at Home of Astros Star José Altuve
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at the home of Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve on the team’s opening day. Suspects Patrick Maxey, Jordan Tarniella, and William Jones, Jr. were all booked for burglary of a habitation, with Maxey being accused of stealing seven watches. A fourth suspect, Jasmyn Hall, was also taken into custody for her alleged role in helping Jones escape police. Maxey’s lawyer told ABC News that his client “maintains he is not guilty,” adding that “at this time it's very early on to comment about the merits of the case.” Altuve, an eight-time all-star and two-time World Series champion, did not play in the team’s opening game on March 28 due to a fractured thumb.