5 Black Lawmakers Endorse David Trone’s Rival After He Used Racial Slur
‘BEST CHOICE’
A group of five Black House Democrats has endorsed Angela Alsobrooks’ candidacy for U.S. Senate in Maryland days after her main opponent used a racial slur in a congressional hearing. Rep. David Trone (D-MD) apologized last week after uttering the offensive term during a House Budget Committee hearing, explaining that he was “attempting to use the word ‘bugaboo’” when he “misspoke and mistakenly used a phrase that is offensive.” Trone added that he was “deeply disappointed to have accidentally used” the term. Now, according to Axios, Trone’s House colleagues Barabara Lee (D-CA), Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Yvette Clarke (D-NY), and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) have endorsed Democrat Alsobrooks instead of Trone in the race for the Senate seat. “Her vision and integrity make her the best choice to represent Maryland in the Senate,” Rep. Lee said. Alsobrooks welcomed the endorsements, saying the “enthusiasm and support behind our grassroots campaign is growing as we continue our fight for Marylanders across the state.”