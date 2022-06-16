5 Frat Bros Given Weeks-Long Jail Terms, House Arrest Over Hazing Death
‘COMPLETELY PREVENTABLE’
Five former Bowling Green State University fraternity brothers convicted of fatally hazing a 20-year-old sophomore were sentenced to short stints in jail or house arrest on Thursday. The slew of charges leveled at the eight members of Bowling Green’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter indicted over Stone Foltz’s March 2021 death resulted in six of them taking plea deals; the remaining two men were convicted of lesser charges at trial last month. Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a March 2021 pledge event in which he was coerced into drinking a liter of Evan Williams bourbon, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The 20-year-old was found unconscious by his roommate after fraternity members brought him back to his apartment, according to the Associated Press. He died three days later. Daylen Dunson, 22, the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter president, was sentenced to 21 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest and three years of probation. Jarrett Prizel, 19, and Niall Sweeney, 21, were also given sentences of less than 30 days in jail, followed by house arrest and probation. Ben Boyers and Aaron Lehane, both 21, were sentenced to 28 days of house arrest and two years of probation.