5-Year-Old Boy, Mom Survive After Fighting Off Mountain Lion in California
‘PICKED THE WRONG KID’
A 5-year-old boy and his mother are lucky to be alive after fighting off a mountain lion in San Mateo, California. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed Jan. 31 that it was investigating an incident with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after the attack. The boy has since been identified as Jack in a GoFundMe set up by his aunt, Amie Wagner. Wagner revealed her nephew was attacked near his family farm in Half Moon Bay, California, however she said, “that mountain lion picked the wrong kid and mama to mess with. Jack and his mom bravely fought off the attack but he was left with some battle wounds in the process.” She said Jack was left with “many lacerations,” after the attack, including a fracture near one eye. “He is covered in cuts, bruises and scratches but his spirit remains intact,” she said. He is the most courageous, adventurous little guy I have ever met and I am not surprised that if there was a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be Jack.” A statement from Sheriff Corpus from the Sheriff's Office said: “Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”