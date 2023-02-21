50 Cent Settles Dispute Over Penis Enlargement Claims
BIG DEAL
Rapper 50 Cent has reached a settlement with celebrity gossip hub The Shade Room over allegations that he’d had penis enlargement surgery, Complex reports. In a complaint filed last year, 50 Cent alleged that he had agreed to an innocent photo op with a plastic surgeon named Angela Kogan, who then began using the photo to promote her practice; the rapper was then falsely identified as a client of Kogan’s in a Shade Room interview that’s since been taken down. A trial was set for July 3, 2023, but with The Shade Room removing the post and agreeing to a settlement, it appears 50’s beef is now only with Kogan; according to Los Angeles Magazine reporter Meghann Cuniff, 50 will continue to pursue his suit against the surgeon and her practice. “Yeah my dick is a BIG DEAL,” the rapper joked on Instagram last November. “Set for trial in July no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”