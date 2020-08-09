CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes North Carolina
SHAKE, RATTLE, ROLL
Read it at CNN
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the state of North Carolina just after 8 a.m. local time Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The epicenter was in Alleghany County but the tremor was felt as far away as South Carolina and Georgia. Cracked foundations and broken items that fell from shelves were reported in Sparta, whose mayor Wes Brinegar told CNN, “It felt like a big locomotive going by and a big wave coming underneath the bed.” North Carolina sits in three separate seismic zones. Four smaller earthquakes struck in the hours before the larger one.