6 Trump Campaign Staffers in Tulsa Test Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of Rally
Hours before President Donald Trump’s controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his campaign revealed that six staffers on location tested positive for the new coronavirus. It’s his first rally since stay-at-home precautions locked down much of the country to slow the spread of COVID-19. “Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement first reported by NBC News. Public health experts have repeatedly said convening 19,000 people in an indoor stadium posed a significant risk of transmitting the virus, and the Trump campaign asked ticket-holders to sign a waiver saying they would not sue if sickened. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told The Daily Beast that, if given the choice, he would not attend the rally due to the increased danger. He reportedly advised the commander-in-chief against holding it.