6-Year-Old Texas Girl Shot Dead by Relative Over Clogged Toilet: Report
TRAGEDY UPON TRAGEDY
A Texas family is dealing with two horrible tragedies. On Sunday night, a mother and three children were killed in a car crash in Spring. Then on Friday, another relative allegedly shot dead a 6-year-old girl, apparently in a rage over a clogged toilet that overflowed. According to KPRC, police in Pasadena charged Raymeon Means, 35, with the capital murder of Laurionne Walker, at the girl’s home in Pasadena. Laurionne’s mother is the aunt of the crash victims; it’s not clear who Means was in relation to the little girl. A neighbor told the TV station that before the slaying, Means “knocked on the door and he was like, ‘Oh, can you check if you have water coming down because the little girl clogged the toilet,’” Mauricio Alvarez said. An argument erupted upstairs and Laurionne’s mother reportedly chased Means out of the house, only to have him return and allegedly open fire.