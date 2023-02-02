CHEAT SHEET
Over 6,000 Flights Canceled This Week Thanks to Winter Storm
Over 6,000 flights across the United States have been canceled this week thanks to a devastating winter storm bringing snow, sleet and ice across the South and Midwest, CNN reported. On Thursday alone over 700 flights were affected, at least 500 of which were to or from Dallas-Fort Worth International. Airports across the Lone Star state are experiencing the brunt of cancellations, with Dallas Love Field and Austin Bergstrom International ranking in the top three. Both international and domestic flights have been affected. Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have issued winter weather waivers to travelers using airports in affected regions, and travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.