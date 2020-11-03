CHEAT SHEET
Shock Number: 61,000+ U.S. Kids Caught COVID-19 Last Week
‘HORRIBLE TO EVEN WORSE’
Read it at NBC News
Remember in August when President Donald Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19? It wasn’t true then, and each week new figures are making the claim even more ridiculous. For example, last week, more than 61,000 children in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, that’s the highest weekly figure so far during the coronavirus pandemic. In total, at least 853,635 children have been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus in America this year and, as of late last week, 121 had died. “It just keeps going from from horrible to even worse,” said pediatric infectious-disease specialist Greg Demuri.