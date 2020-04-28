67 Dead From Coronavirus at Massachusetts Veterans Home

Read it at The Boston Globe
COVID-19 has killed nearly a third of the veterans who lived at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts—and dozens more are infected. The Boston Globe reports that as of Monday afternoon the toll stood at 67, more than any other long-term care facility in New York, New Jersey, or New England. Eighty-three have contracted the new coronavirus, and 43 of those residents are now hospitalized. Only 106 of the original 226 patients remain at Soldiers’ Home, which is now the target of four investigations into how the response to the initial cases was botched.