An Oregon woman was killed on Saturday morning when a driver, believed to have been drunk, crashed into her home. Moira Hughes, 67, died at the scene of the crash and George Heitz, who was also in the home, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Andrew Modine, 41, was arrested by police on charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving under the influence, and more. Modine was previously convicted for a DUI and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person in 2016 in an accident that resulted in his brother’s death. Police say that Modine’s brother Thomas had been riding as a passenger in his pickup truck when he was thrown from the vehicle. Thomas died after being found unconscious on the road. At the time, Modine was also charged with criminally negligent homicide, but the charge was dismissed in place of five years’ probation.
