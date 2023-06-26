CHEAT SHEET
    70-Year-Old Billionaire Dies in Car Crash at Colorado Racetrack

    Billionaire James Crown died Sunday after a single-car crash at Aspen Motorsports Park in Colorado.

    A 70-year-old billionaire died over the weekend following a car crash at a racetrack in Colorado, the local coroner’s office confirmed. James Crown, the grandson of industrialist Henry Crown and a director at JPMorgan Chase, was involved in a single-car crash at the Aspen Motorsports Park Sunday afternoon, local reports said. It remains unclear what caused the incident—though the Pitkin County coroner’s office has classified it as an accident. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, a longtime friend of Crown, told the company’s board that he was in “shock and mourning,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

