Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene” surged to No. 1 on Apple Music’s U.S. songs chart as fans turned to the country icon’s music following her death Tuesday. Parton died at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer, TMZ reported. She also had ongoing kidney and autoimmune issues and was hospitalized on Friday. The popular song was released in October 1973 ahead of her 1974 album with the same name. TMZ reported that her death came suddenly, even for loved ones who knew she had been dealing with health problems. Tributes poured in from across the entertainment world, including from Eminem, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John. Just four days before her death, Parton opened up about her health in an interview with People. “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said, referring to her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025. “Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’!“ Parton added.
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- 1Dolly Parton’s Iconic Hit Soars to No. 1 Day After Her Death‘THE ONLY ONE FOR ME’The songwriter died on Tuesday, aged 80.
- 2‘American Gladiators’ Star Dies at 61AFTER THE STORMHer son believes she was overworking herself and died from cardiac arrest.
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 3‘Downton Abbey’ Star Left Eye-Watering Sum to Her KidsNOTHING LIKE A DAMEBoth are now working actors.
- 4'70s Game Show Star Dies at 94'ALL I WANT FROM YOU'The singer and actor died on Monday.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 5Donuts Recalled Over ‘Life-Threatening’ RiskDONUT MISS THISThe FDA says the donuts, which are sold at Target, Kroger and Safeway, may contain milk that is not declared on the label.
- 6Reality Star Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence ArrestSPEAKING OUTThe “Below Deck Mediterranean” star admitted he has “made mistakes.”
- 7Trump Pauses Visa Appointments Worldwide in New CrackdownIN LIMBOThe new directive has put many visa applicants in limbo.
- 8’90s Star Diagnosed With Rare Brain TumourSHOCKING DISCOVERYThe “Dawson’s Creek” and “Freaks and Geeks” star has shared details of her surgeries and the “weirdest six months” of her life.
Shop with ScoutedLearn How Your Body Reacts to Medications With This DNA TestIN THE GENESFind the right medications based on your DNA with ClarityX’s at-home test.
- 9Plane Bursts Into Flames Mid-Air as Pilot Deploys ParachuteCLOSE CALLThe pilot was taken to a hospital in the Brazilian state’s capital and is suspected to be suffering from smoke inhalation.
- 10Airport Worker Dies After Inbound Flight Triggers Scary OutbPLANE SCARYThe last such outbreak was in 2023.
Debbie Clark, known for her role as “Storm” on American Gladiators, died on Monday at the age of 61. Clark’s brother Steven confirmed her death to TMZ, telling them she died at her home in Boston after her pacemaker gave out. She died in her son Crayton Clark’s arms as they waited for paramedics to arrive. Paramedics tried to resuscitate her but it was too late. Crayton believes Debbie was overworking herself and died from cardiac arrest. He started a GoFundMe to be able to spread her ashes with her mother. “I’m already struggling because she didn’t leave me with much because she didn’t have much material wise, but she made up for it in love and kindness,” he wrote. The Gladiators posted a tribute to Clark on Facebook: “We’re incredibly saddened to hear that former American Gladiators star Debbie Clark, known to millions of fans as Storm, has passed away aged 61. Why the name Storm? Because producers told her she had “blown them all away”. The post also noted Clark was an exceptional athlete, and was a regular on the show for two years, before an ACL injury forced her to retire.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
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If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
Downton Abbey and Harry Potter legend Dame Maggie Smith left her kids a fortune. The 89-year-old died in a hospital in London, England, in 2024, but only now have new probate records been released, revealing what she left behind for her two actor sons. They inherited a net estate equivalent to $21,716,731, which includes The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie star’s five-bedroom West Sussex farmhouse, Douglas Lake Farm, the London Standard reports. The two-time Oscar winner had both her sons, Christopher Stephens and Toby Stephens, with her first husband, Robert Stephens, with whom she divorced in 1975. Both are working actors, although Christopher goes by the stage name Chris Larkin. A four-time Emmy and five-time BAFTA winner, she married Beverley Cross in 1975, a playwright with whom she remained married until his death in 1998. Royalties from Cross’s work, as well as copyrights and unpublished work that she inherited upon his death, are to be split between her two sons and Cross’s kids, Philippa Maughan and Shaun Cross.
’70s Game Show Star Dies at 94
Jaye P. Morgan, the singer and actor who became a fan favorite for her risqué behavior on The Gong Show, died on Monday at age 94, her family announced. Morgan lived in Castle Rock, Washington. Her family did not disclose a cause or place of death. Born Mary Margaret Morgan on Dec. 3, 1931, in Mancos, Colorado, she performed in a family vaudeville act as a child. After leaving school at age 17, she joined Frank DeVol’s orchestra and was the lead female vocalist from 1950 to 1953. Morgan had several hits in the 1950s, including “That’s All I Want From You,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “The Longest Walk,” which reached No. 6. She later became a frequent television guest, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and other variety programs. Morgan was a celebrity judge on Chuck Barris’ The Gong Show from 1976 to 1978, where she infamously unbuttoned her blouse and exposed her breasts during a dance routine. She later appeared in The Gong Show Movie and George Clooney’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Morgan is survived by her son, Paul.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
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If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
A nationwide recall has been issued for chocolate-dipped mini donuts made by The Better Bakehouse Snack Company. The FDA recalled the company’s Donutful Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Cake Donuts on Monday after an allergic reaction was reported in connection with the product. According to officials, the individual has fully recovered. The FDA says the donuts, which are sold at Target, Kroger and Safeway, may contain milk that is not declared on the label. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the agency said in a statement. The recall affects only products with the “Best If Used By” date Sept. 15, 2026, and lot code 26078. The problem was identified as a mislabelling issue at a contract manufacturer in March, and corrective measures have been taken. Customers who have already bought the donuts are urged not to eat them and can return the product to a retailer for a refund. The company said in a statement: “The Better Bakehouse Snack Company is working with the contract manufacturer and retailers to remove any remaining affected product from the marketplace.”
Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher is speaking publicly for the first time about his December 2025 domestic violence arrest. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Gallagher said he has “made mistakes” but also has “evidence” that could present a different account of what happened. Gallagher, who shares a young son with former co-star Gael Cameron, said his focus has been protecting his child and finding a way to co-parent with Cameron, whom he began dating while filming Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. He said he decided to speak out because “I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.” He added: “What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation.” New South Wales Police arrested Gallagher in Australia on December 27 after an alleged assault involving an unnamed 29-year-old woman. Police did not name the woman, but court records identify Gallagher in a related Apprehended Violence Application filed on Cameron’s behalf. He was charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing a] person without consent, and common assault,” and was released on conditional bail. A court hearing is scheduled for September 1.
President Donald Trump has dealt another blow to legal immigration, ordering U.S. embassies and consulates to cancel visa appointments that have reached the interview stage. The State Department instructed diplomatic posts to reschedule or cancel appointments until officers complete new training. The training is on a new rule that expands the factors immigration officials can consider when determining whether an applicant is likely to become dependent on government assistance. The State Department hasn’t released details or notified applicants about when they can expect to hear back about rescheduling interviews. “In early August, we launched a global training initiative at all of our embassies and consulates worldwide. To accommodate this in-depth training, appointments for visa services will be adjusted,” a State Department official said in a statement.
Busy Philipps was diagnosed with a rare cancerous brain tumor on February 12 that required two surgeries. The 47-year-old spoke out about her scary diagnosis for the first time in a tell-all interview with People magazine on August 25. She received the alarming news of the grade 2 oligodendroglioma from her neuro-oncologist just one day after her former Dawson’s Creek costar James Van Der Beek died of cancer. She reportedly considered canceling the revealing full-body MRI scan but was convinced otherwise by her ex-husband, Marc Silverstein. The tumor was caught early and successfully removed on March 2, with her doctor noting that if they had waited, it would’ve been much more difficult to handle as it would’ve grown two or three times its size. “We are frequently told by doctors that there is nothing to worry about [when] you kind of know that there’s something to worry about,” she urged in the People interview. “There’s nothing to be afraid of in having information. It’s only empowering.” Phillips, mother to daughters Birdie, 18, and Cricket, 13, says while Cricket was optimistic, Birdie was “beside herself.” “I just kept saying to her, ‘Birdie, you’re just not in the movie where your mom dies your senior year of high school. That’s just not the movie that you’re in. I promise you.’”
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A 29-year-old pilot miraculously survived a flight gone terribly wrong. The plane took off from Pampulha Airport in Greater Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. and erupted into flames just 15 minutes later. Video shows smoke trailing from the plane as it heads toward the ground. The pilot made the lifesaving move to deploy the plane’s emergency parachute to slow its descent and prevent it from plummeting to the ground. The 29-year-old was taken to Hospital João XXIII in Belo Horizonte and is suspected of suffering from smoke inhalation. Motiva, the operator of Pampulha Airport, said: “During the operation, there was no communication between the pilot and the Pampulha Airport Control Tower reporting any emergency, malfunction, or other incident.” The Brazilian Aeronautical Registry said the plane appeared to be in good condition before the crash and had a valid airworthiness certificate. The plane, a Cirrus SR22, has a rare safety feature—it is equipped with a parachute—that allows the light aircraft to float to the ground in an emergency. According to the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association, the feature has saved 302 people in Cirrus aircraft.
An airport worker has died from a disease brought in on an inbound flight. Six employees at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport contracted malaria from mosquitoes thought to have arrived by plane last month, with the surviving five currently undergoing medical treatment. “Sadly, we must confirm that one employee has died as a result of the infection,” a spokesperson for the airport operator, Fraport, told the BBC. “We have provided comprehensive information to all employees and encourage them to consult a doctor if they experience any symptoms.” Traps have been set up around the airport since the July outbreak, with the German government agency The Robert Koch Institute previously saying that they had fallen ill in early July, noting that such cases only occur in Germany in the context of long-haul flights from a malaria-endemic area. The last case of the disease in Germany was at the same location in 2023. The disease is spread by mosquito bites to humans.