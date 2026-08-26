Reality Star Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest

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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing. ​

The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.

PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro Intensive Dark Spot Corrective Shop Now PCA Skin

According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.

If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.