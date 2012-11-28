’70s Show Star Arrested for Assault

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Lisa Robin Kelly, a former star of That ’70s Show, was arrested for assaulting a man on Tuesday. Kelly was arrested along with a 61-year-old man—identified as her husband—after a violent incident at their North Carolina home. Police said there were no visible injuries, and drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have been involved. This is hardly Kelly’s first brush with the law: the actress was arrested for spousal abuse back in March, although the charges were eventually dropped, and she pled guilty to DUI in 2010.