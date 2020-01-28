7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Between Cuba and Jamaica

Read it at AP News
The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday. The epicenter was located in the Caribbean Sea about 83 miles north of Montego Bay, according to USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Belkis Guerrero, an employee of a Catholic cultural center in Santiago, eastern Cuba, told the Associated Press that “we felt the chairs move,” adding, “We heard the noise of everything moving around.” The USGS initially reported the earthquake magnitude at 7.3.