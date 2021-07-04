8-Year-Old and 9-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Death of South Carolina Man
TRAGIC
Two boys, 8- and 9-years-old have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a 62-year old South Carolina man, ABC News reports. On Wednesday, police responded after the man’s wife called saying she was unable to locate him. Police found the man unresponsive on a tractor that was still running. After an investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the shooting was a reckless accident by the boys. “We believe that both juvenile males discharged a firearm in a reckless manner in the direction of Mr. Smith who was bush hogging on some family property,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. Both children will be returned to the custody of their parents as juveniles in South Carolina under age 10 cannot be detained.