83-Year-Old Man Kills Partner, Then Self in Nursing Home

An 83-year-old man visiting his 89-year-old partner at a nursing home fatally shot her and then himself, apparently unable to cope with her deteriorating health, police said. It happened Saturday at Wesley Gardens nursing home in Rochester, New York, where authorities said no one except the couple was ever in danger.
“I don't think there is anything they could have done to prevent this tragedy from happening, unfortunately,” Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino told Spectrum News 1. “The decision was made by the individual and this is what he was going to do. Unfortunately, he carried it out.” The shooter was identified as Albert Greer and the victim was Bernice Dubin, who had been at the facility for just a couple of weeks.