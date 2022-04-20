911 Call Reveals NFL Star Was Looking for Gas When Struck by Dump Truck
‘KEPT CALLING’
Audio from a 911 call made by the panicked wife of Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins the night he was struck and killed by a dump truck has been released. Kalabrya Haskins says in the call, first obtained by TMZ Sports, that Dwayne had called her from the side of the road near I-95 in Broward County, Florida, to tell her he was walking to find gas after being left stranded on the highway. “He said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in,” Kalabrya says in the audio, adding that he never called back. “I kept calling and kept calling,” Kalabrya told the officer. “He wasn’t answering. Eventually, after 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually it cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location. I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him.” Shortly afterwards, the officer tells Kalabrya, “I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you. We do have an incident on the highway–but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.” Dwayne Haskins was killed in the early hours of April 9 after being struck by a dump truck with police saying at the time he was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by oncoming traffic.