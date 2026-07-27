A-Listers’ Private Details Leak in Major Cyber Breach
Hollywood’s biggest stars may have had their private contact information laid bare after a massive online database linked to the Tribeca Film Festival was allegedly exposed. Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler said he discovered four publicly accessible databases containing roughly 666,000 records dating from 2019 through 2026. Most were marketing files, but one allegedly included celebrities’ private email addresses and mobile phone numbers. Among those reportedly affected were Angelina Jolie, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Morgan Freeman, Winona Ryder, Martin Scorsese and George Lucas. Fowler, of Black Hills Information Security, said it was “by far the biggest collection of celebrity data I’ve ever seen.” “What was really interesting was that there was a folder that captured their device information based off the email,” he said. “That could give the bad guys a lot of additional information.” He said he alerted the Tribeca Film Festival last month, before its annual event began, and the organization responded that it “takes matters of data security very seriously and is actively investigating this issue” before removing the databases. It remains unclear how long the information was publicly accessible or whether anyone accessed it maliciously. There is no suggestion the Tribeca Film Festival was responsible for the alleged exposure.