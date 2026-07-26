Politics

Former NFL Player Gets Deported by ICE

COUNT THE COLTS OUT

He made history as the first Kenyan to play in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 6: Linebacker Daniel Adongo #56 of the Indianapolis Colts signals during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 6, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Colts 45-10. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

A former NFL player has been deported from the United States. Daniel Ogama Adongo, 37, was removed from the country on June 20 after ICE alleged he had overstayed a visa that expired in 2016, NBC News reported Sunday. The athlete had retired from the league a year earlier, according to the outlet. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Adongo made history as the first Kenyan to play in the NFL after signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. In March, an immigration judge ordered his removal. Before that, Adongo had amassed a string of criminal offenses, according to ICE, including a 2020 conviction for misdemeanor criminal mischief resulting in property damage. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, NBC News reported. The Indianapolis Star reported that Adongo’s attorneys and others have suggested the former athlete may have sustained a traumatic brain injury during his football—and earlier rugby—career.

Read it at NBC News
Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

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