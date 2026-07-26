8-Time Grammy Winner Abruptly Cancels Shows With No Explanation
Country star Kacey Musgraves suddenly canceled three tour performances without explanation, leaving fans both worried and annoyed. The first concert was set to serve as the opening night of her widely anticipated, 25-city “Middle of Nowhere” tour. The eight-time Grammy winner has yet to comment on the cancellations. Musgraves’ original Aug. 20 Chicago opening night, her Aug. 29 concert in Boston, and her Sept. 2 Brooklyn performance have all been axed. Fans were informed of the cancellations without explanation by Ticketmaster. Musgraves’ 29-day tour was originally scheduled to finish up in the U.S. in late October with two nights in Seattle before the singer heads overseas for shows in Australia, England, and Scotland. Some fans speculated on social media that the shows may have been canceled due to disappointing ticket sales. However, American Songwriter noted earlier this week that Musgraves had hit a bit of a “dry spell”—the title of the lead song from her new album, Middle of Nowhere. But the album peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The Daily Beast has reached out to Musgraves’ reps for comment.