Mike Tyson Reveals Mom Gave Him Drugs at 10-Years-Old
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 60, revealed that he was introduced to alcohol and marijuana when he was just 10 years old. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Tyson said his mother, who struggled with alcoholism, gave him the substances in hopes they would help him sleep. “When you’re a kid your mother gives you liquor and marijuana for you to think that you’re going to go to sleep or something,” Tyson said. “My mother was an alcoholic. Liquor and marijuana to see if you go to sleep.” When asked when he first tried drugs, Tyson replied, “Kid. 10 years old, 9 years old. Smoking and drinking.” He added, “Then as I got older, I tried acid.” When host Joe Rogan asked how old he was, Tyson answered, “Probably 11.” The boxing icon has long spoken about growing up in poverty in Brooklyn and losing his mother, Lorna Tyson, when he was 16. He has credited legendary trainer Cus D’Amato with providing stability and guidance during his teenage years. Tyson frequently reflects on how childhood trauma fueled decades of addiction while crediting cannabis as part of his ongoing healing journey.