Simone Biles Undergoes Medical Procedure Weeks After ‘Almost Dying’
Simone Biles has shared another health update weeks after revealing she “almost died” during a frightening medical emergency earlier this summer. The Olympic gymnastics icon posted a photo from what appeared to be a medical office, showing her husband, Jonathan Owens, by her side as she underwent an unspecified procedure on his birthday. Biles, wearing a hospital gown and cap in the photo, offered few details about the treatment, joking on Instagram after waking up, but did not explain what the procedure was for. Last month, the 29-year-old stunned fans when she revealed she had spent days recovering in bed after what she called one of the scariest experiences of her life, writing that “almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card.” At the time, she said Owens was away at Indianapolis Colts practices while she recovered and thanked friends and family for checking in on her. Biles has not publicly disclosed the cause of either the June health scare or the latest procedure, though she has since resumed public appearances alongside Owens.